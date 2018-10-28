Register
17:07 GMT +328 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A protestor holds a poster with a photo of Angela Merkel reading 'Merkel must go and referring she is guilty of incitement in Chemnitz, eastern Germany, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, after several nationalist groups called for marches protesting the killing of a German man last week, allegedly by migrants from Syria and Iraq

    'Germans Are Completely Fed Up, Want Change' – Ex-Diplomat on Elections

    © AP Photo / Jens Meyer
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Germany's governing parties are bracing for elections in the state of Hesse on October 28, as polls suggest that the Christian and Social Democratic coalition could see a drop in support. Sputnik discussed the regional elections in Germany with Alastair Newton, a former career diplomat with the British Diplomatic Service.

    Sputnik: Angela Merkel has really downplayed the importance of regional votes for her party. Do you think that she is missing the warning signs that could possibly be emerging from these elections?

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for another round of pre-talks on forming a new German government at the headquarters of her Christian Democratic Union in Berlin Friday, Nov. 17, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Michael Kappeler
    Stakes High for Merkel Gov't: German State of Hesse Holds Regional Election

    Alastair Newton: On the contrary — I think she is well aware of the warning signs and that's why she's trying to play down the importance of regional elections, which is somewhat paradoxical to the fact that she has been actively campaigning for the last couple of weeks in Hesse in […] normally expect a German chancellor to do, even though the CDU [Christian Democratic Unity] premier there is actually a close ally of hers.

    I think it would be impossible for her to distance herself from a bad result for the CDU, which doesn't necessarily mean a defeat, but just a very low share of the poll.

    Sputnik: Why is it that the support for the Christian Democrats is plummeting right now?

    Alastair Newton: There are a number of reasons. The most notable of them is that opinion polls in Germany are consistently telling us that nationally, the Merkel-led CDU-SPD [Social Democratic Party] coalition has less than 50% support among voters. This is "Merkel fatigue," it's fed up-ness with grand coalitions, of which we have had rather a lot in the last 13 years or so, since the 2005 election.

    It's also the fact that the grand coalition is dogged by in-fighting and actually not being an effective government. I think the Germans are just completely fed up. They want a change.

    READ MORE: Tense Situation Over Migrants, "Waiting to See" on New Elections — German SPD

    You have to put this in the context, of course, of the long-term trend since the 1980s that the two traditionally large parties in Germany, the CDU and the SPD, have consistently been losing support to smaller parties, to the point where these parties are represented in the Bundestag.

    Sputnik: What are the major issues that are changing the game right now in German politics?

    Alastair Newton: Well, the big one, of course, is refugees. There is still a very big hangover in Germany from the perceived mess which Merkel made of the refugee crisis in 2015. That is the single biggest issue in German politics today.

    READ MORE: Suspicion About Russian Meddling in German Parl't Elections Proven Wrong — Intel

    We saw it writ very large in the Bavarian state elections just two weeks ago and it's a common factor in all elections in Germany today, as we see in around 13% support nationally for Alternative for Germany, the populist nationalist party, which broke into German politics just around that time.

    Sputnik: It's very interesting now. Some people are actually saying that it's very telling that when German Chancellor Angela Merkel did show up to support her own party in Hesse. Before these bellwether elections today, she pretty much urged voters not to consider her. What does it tell us about the flagging strength of the chancellor?

    Alastair Newton: Well, she is trying to get voters to focus on local issues, because the CDU-Green government, which has been in power in Hesse since 2013, has actually performed pretty well and if voters were to vote on the basis of local issues alone, almost certainly we would see a renewal of that coalition.

    The views and opinions expressed are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Seehofer Threatens to Resign as CSU Leader After Failure in Bavaria’s Election
    Scholar Explains Why Bavarian Vote Turned Into Nightmare for CSU, SPD
    Expert Explains What CSU's Poor Performance at Bavarian Election Means
    Stakes High for Merkel Gov't: German State of Hesse Holds Regional Election
    Germany's Bavaria to Elect State Parliament
    Suspicion About Russian Meddling in German Parl't Elections Proven Wrong - Intel
    Tense Situation Over Migrants, "Waiting to See" on New Elections - German SPD
    Tags:
    support, elections, opinion, Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), Hesse, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
    Time of Horror is Upon Us: Top 10 Scary Movies of All Time
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse