2 Confirmed Dead in Collapse of Buildings in Marseille - Firefighters

Two five-story residential buildings collapsed yesterday in the city of Marseille on the southern coast of France at around 9:00 a.m. local time (8:00 GMT). Reports circulated yesterday that at least two were injured, with casualties feared.

A spokesman for the Marseille Firefighters was cited by Associated Press on Tuesday as saying that the body of a woman had been found in the debris — bringing the death toll of the building collapse reported yesterday to at least two.

More people remain missing.

​According to Interior Minister Christophe Castaner who visited the site on Tuesday, some hope existed to "locate and find someone that can be saved."

​He also stated that 120 police officers and 80 firefighters were involved in the rescue operation, working overnight searching for victims among the debris.