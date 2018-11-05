French Authorities Report Building's Collapse in Marseille (PHOTOS)

Fire brigades and police have already arrived on the scene and started to inspect the collapsed buildings in Marseille.

Two buildings have collapsed in the city of Marseille on the southern coast of France, according to local authorities, but there is no immediate information about any casualties.

The administration of Bouches-du-Rhône, the department in which the city is located, has tweeted photos of the destroyed buildings.

The five-story residential building, located on Rue d'Aubagne, collapsed at around 9:00 a.m. local time (8:00 GMT).

The national police have advised local residents to avoid the area.

🔴 URGENT — Effondrement d'un immeuble rue d'Aubagne à #Marseille. Aucune information sur de potentielles victimes. @Prefet13 ouvre immédiatement une cellule de suivi à la préfecture avec @prefpolice13 et @MarinsPompiers

Évitez le secteur! Priorité aux secours! pic.twitter.com/lllhHWStJM — Préfet de la région PACA et des Bouches-du-Rhône (@Prefet13) 5 ноября 2018 г.

According to France Info, a local news portal, the residential buildings at 63 and 65 Rue d'Aubagne shared a common wall.

63 Rue d'Aubagne — Les Marins-Pompiers à l'action: "Monsieur Monsieur! Vous êtes où qu'on vienne vous chercher!" #Marseille pic.twitter.com/4rNhwyAX5j — David Coquille (@DavidLaMars) 5 ноября 2018 г.

The building was in poor repair and had been ordered evacuated, according to Marseille Mayor Sabine Bernasconi.

— David Coquille (@DavidLaMars) 5 ноября 2018 г.

One of the buildings was in disrepair; its residents had been evicted. However, French media reported that there could be squatters living there illegally.

Sad news of a building collapse in central #marseille this morning — The building has been empty with wooden braces in the window for years — I’ve walked past frequently and often wondered if it was safe — hope no one is hurt pic.twitter.com/TxbdxPFq5S — Dr Joseph Downing (@JosephDowning1) 5 ноября 2018 г.

An amateur video broadcast on BFM-TV has shown clouds of dust in the street where the building is located.

BFMTV "Les images après les effondrements de deux immeubles en plein centre-ville de Marseille pic.twitter.com/LUy2FbMqyk" — Widowild (@widowild) 5 ноября 2018 г.

​DETAILS TO FOLLOW