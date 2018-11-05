Russian FM: Trade Between Russia, Spain Growing Steadily

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Trade between Russia and Spain continued to grow this year after reaching $5.3 billion in 2017, making Spain an important partner for Russia in Europe, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We regard Madrid as an important partner in Europe. Regular political contacts at the highest level have been contributing to an atmosphere of friendship in our bilateral ties. Trade has been growing steadily, rising by 20.6 percent to $5.3 billion as of end 2017. This positive trend has continued into this year," he told Spain’s El Pais newspaper.

Lavrov, who is due in Spain on Tuesday, commended an intergovernmental committee on economic and industrial cooperation for its fruitful work. He added a million Russian holiday-makers travel to Spain every year. Visits by Spanish tourists to Russia are also on the rise, with 120,000 going there last year.

Sergey Lavrov also said Monday that he was set to discuss with his Spanish counterpart Josep Borrell key bilateral and international issues during his upcoming visit to Madrid.

"I will be glad to meet with new Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, Mr. Borrell, with whom I plan to discuss in detail the key bilateral, European and international issues," Lavrov said in an interview with El Pais newspaper.

On Tuesday, Lavrov will pay a working visit to the Spanish capital where he will hold talks with Borrell. Russian Envoy to Spain Yury Korchagin told Sputnik earlier that Lavrov would also be received by Spanish King Felipe VI during the visit.