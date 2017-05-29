Register
17:46 GMT +329 May 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Energy Minister Alexander Novak

    Moscow Welcomes Participation of Spain's Repsol Company in Projects in Russia

    © Sputnik/ Alexandr Kryazhev
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 60 0 0

    Russia is open to foreign investors and welcomes the participation of the Spanish energy company Repsol in its national projects, the country's Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Monday.

    Preparations for St. Petersburg International Economic Forum's opening
    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Russia's Direct Investment Fund Ready to Cooperate With US Companies - CEO
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) In March, Russian media reported on talks held between Russia's Gazprom Neft oil company and the Spanish entity about the potential purchase of Repsol's oil producing assets in Russia's Khanty–Mansi Autonomous Area.

    "We welcome the participation of the Repsol company in the projects in our country… Russia is open for foreign investors, we have 25 percent of overall oil output produced by foreign companies, that's why I am sure that cpp[eration with Repsol would continue," Novak told reporters, answering a question about potential withdrawal of the Spanish company from the Russian market following the potential sale of its assets.

    The minister added that he hoped Moscow and Madrid could restore the volume of bilateral trade to the peak level reached in 2013.

    "I consider that is possible within a short time if the existing trade turnover growth dynamics would be maintained," the Russian official added in response to a question about the possibility of returning to the pre-crisis volume of bilateral trade between Russia and Spain citing a 50-percent increase in bilateral trade in the first quarter of 2017 if to compare with 2016.

    Relations between Russia and Western states, including Spain, deteriorated amid the Ukrainian crisis, with Brussels and Washington both placing the blame for the eastern Ukraine conflict on Russia. The United States and the European Union continue to refuse to recognize Crimea’s rejoining Russia, which happened as a result of the region's March 2014 referendum.

    Trade between Russia and the EU member states has been affected by two factors: the West's decision to introduced several rounds of anti-Moscow sanctions, and Russia's decision to impose a food embargo against the countries that have targeted it with sanctions.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Spain, Russia Should Team Up in Spheres Not Targeted by Sanctions – Ambassador
    US Transfers to Spain Documents Concerning Case of Detained Russian National
    Spain Supports Constructive NATO-Russia Relations - Official
    Tags:
    investments, projects, Alexander Novak, Spain, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Crimean Fairytale: The Karadag Nature Reserve
    Crimean Fairytale: The Karadag Nature Reserve
    Burqa Ban UKIP Cartoon
    UKIP’s Hail Mary: Burqas Cause Vitamin D Deficiency!
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok