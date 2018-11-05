Register
20:41 GMT +305 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    President of Germany's intelligence agency (German Verfassungsschutz), Hans-Georg Maassen, poses during a ceremony where he received the letter of appointment in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2012.

    Ex-German Spy Chief Slams 'Naive, Leftist' Government, Mulls Entering Politics

    © AP Photo / Gero Breloer
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The former head of German intelligence, tasked with monitoring domestic extremist groups, came under fire after he expressed doubts about the authenticity of videos showing members of right-wing groups in Chemnitz hunting down immigrants.

    The former president of the German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), Hans-Georg Maassen, who was recently forced to leave his post, criticized the government's foreign and domestic security policies as "leftist, naïve and idealistic," Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on November 5. He also considered the possibility of entering into German politics after his resignation as head of the BfV.

    Bayerns Ministerpräsident Horst Seehofer
    © AFP 2018 / Thomas Kienzle
    German Interior Minister Refuses To Fire Ex-Spy Chief Maassen

    Maassen's statements were scrutinized by the German Interior ministry, where the ex-spy chief was planning to work after being appointed by Interior Minister Horst Seehofer. As a result of the scrutiny, Seehofer decided not to offer Maassen a post in his ministry due to "inappropriate" statements made by the former spy head. The interior minister said in a statement that Maassen had "disappointed" him, but still noted his "undisputed achievements" and thanked Maassen for his service.

    The former head of the BfV was forced to leave his post after a scandal erupted around his claims that video footage of members of right-wing groups allegedly chasing down migrants in Chemnitz might have been faked. Considering the fact that the BfV is tasked with monitoring extremist groups, many politicians feared he might be working with them and urged his immediate resignation.

    READ MORE: German Intel Chief Says Chemnitz Footage Isn't Fake Amid Calls to Resign

    Following numerous demands, the CSU leader and interior minister, Horst Seehofer, offered Maassen a post as an advisor in his ministry in exchange for leaving his post as a president of the BfV. Although the decision was not deemed satisfactory by the opposition parties and some of the ruling coalition members, the decision remained.

    The German city of Chemnitz was rocked by weeks of protests against mass immigration in August and September 2018, which were triggered by the death of a local carpenter, who was stabbed in a conflict with two migrants from Syria and Iraq. Several German outlets and social media users reported that groups of right-wing activists were allegedly chasing down and harassing migrants across the city during the protests. 

    Related:

    Germany Arrests 8th Suspect in Chemnitz Case - Prosecutors
    Chemnitz Riot: Maassen Sacked, Merkel Sticks to Her Migrant Policy – AfD Chair
    Iraqi Suspect in Chemnitz Stabbing Walks Free, Police Looking for Third Culprit
    Suspected Murderer of Chemnitz Resident Released Over Lack of Evidence – Lawyer
    Chemnitz Police Detain Six Who Beat Iranian National After Argument
    Merkel Reportedly Decides to Fire Intel Chief After Chemnitz Unrest Remarks
    Tags:
    political career, politics, resignation, Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), Horst Seehofer, Hans-Georg Maassen, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Grace & Poise: Female Athletes Stun World Artistic Gymnastics Championships
    Grace & Poise: Female Athletes Stun World Artistic Gymnastics Championships
    Fear Without Facts
    Fear Without Facts
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse