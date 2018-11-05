Ex-German Spy Chief Slams 'Naive, Leftist' Government, Mulls Entering Politics

The former head of German intelligence, tasked with monitoring domestic extremist groups, came under fire after he expressed doubts about the authenticity of videos showing members of right-wing groups in Chemnitz hunting down immigrants.

The former president of the German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), Hans-Georg Maassen, who was recently forced to leave his post, criticized the government's foreign and domestic security policies as "leftist, naïve and idealistic," Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on November 5. He also considered the possibility of entering into German politics after his resignation as head of the BfV.

© AFP 2018 / Thomas Kienzle German Interior Minister Refuses To Fire Ex-Spy Chief Maassen

Maassen's statements were scrutinized by the German Interior ministry, where the ex-spy chief was planning to work after being appointed by Interior Minister Horst Seehofer. As a result of the scrutiny, Seehofer decided not to offer Maassen a post in his ministry due to "inappropriate" statements made by the former spy head. The interior minister said in a statement that Maassen had "disappointed" him, but still noted his "undisputed achievements" and thanked Maassen for his service.

The former head of the BfV was forced to leave his post after a scandal erupted around his claims that video footage of members of right-wing groups allegedly chasing down migrants in Chemnitz might have been faked. Considering the fact that the BfV is tasked with monitoring extremist groups, many politicians feared he might be working with them and urged his immediate resignation.

Following numerous demands, the CSU leader and interior minister, Horst Seehofer, offered Maassen a post as an advisor in his ministry in exchange for leaving his post as a president of the BfV. Although the decision was not deemed satisfactory by the opposition parties and some of the ruling coalition members, the decision remained.

The German city of Chemnitz was rocked by weeks of protests against mass immigration in August and September 2018, which were triggered by the death of a local carpenter, who was stabbed in a conflict with two migrants from Syria and Iraq. Several German outlets and social media users reported that groups of right-wing activists were allegedly chasing down and harassing migrants across the city during the protests.