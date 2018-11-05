Death Toll From Severe Storms in South Italy Rises to 32 – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Twelve more people died across the storm-hit island of Sicily in Italy over the weekend, bringing the total deaths to 32, Ansa news agency said.

Nine people from two families lost their lives in a flash flood in the town of Casteldaccia after a river burst its banks and destroyed their house, according to the Ansa news.

A historic storm has been battering southern Italy for more than a week, with the leftist Democratic Party blaming illegal construction for many of the deaths.

Criticism over illegal housing has plagued Italy for years. Dismal construction standards were also blamed for hundreds of deaths in 2009 and 2016 earthquakes in the country’s center.