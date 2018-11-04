WATCH Giant Wave Break Glass and Flood Italian Restaraunt in a Split Second

In the coastal Italian city of Arenzano near Genoa, a huge wave suddenly crashed into the Bagni Maddalena restaurant, sweeping away the employees, some of whom were injured from the shards of a broken glass window.
The CCTV Footage from the scene shows five people washing the floor in the cafe when a surprisingly enormous wave approaches the Bagni Maddalena. The employees tried to support the window, but the wave was way too powerful and shattered the glass.
Shoking flash flood in the town of Arenzano in Italy earlier this week. #wedonthavetime pic.twitter.com/uznefWWwWi— We Don't Have Time (@WeDontHaveTime0) 1 ноября 2018 г.
