WATCH Boris Johnson's Effigy Go Up in Flames on Bonfire Night

Boris Johnson, who initiated the pro-Brexit campaign, left the Cabinet in July over Prime Minister Theresa May's plans to keep Britain close to the European Union after withdrawing from the bloc in March of next year.

A giant effigy of former foreign secretary Boris Johnson was set ablaze in Edenbridge, Kent, southeast England as part of Bonfire Night celebrations.

"Our message to Mr. Johnson is that you cannot have your cake and eat it. We hope Mr. Johnson will appreciate the humor contained in our caricature and take it in the good spirit with which it is intended," Edenbridge Bonfire Society chairman Bill Cummings said.

The 36-foot (11-meter) tall figure created by artist Andrea Deans, depicts the conservative lawmaker wearing his signature cycle helmet, eating a slice of "EU cake" and wearing red Brexit buses for shoes.

November 5 is known as Guy Fawkes Day, in commemoration of the events of 1605, when members of the Gunpowder Plot attempted to blow up the House of Lords.

Many people ignite bonfires and set off fireworks to celebrate the event.