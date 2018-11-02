It's Possible to Get Brexit Deal in November - Irish Foreign Minister

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar previously stated that violence in Northern Ireland was possible if Brexit talks go wrong, stressing that working out all the specific details on the issue could take over two years.

The deal between the European Union and London could be made in November, Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Simon Coveney stated Friday during talks with Britain's Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington, adding that "some movement is needed on the UK side" in order to find legal wording for the withdrawal treaty.

One of the crucial issues to settle the United Kingdom’s exit from the bloc is that of the Northern Irish border, separating it from the Republic of Ireland. Such a border would violate the Good Friday Agreement (GFA) or Belfast Agreement that stopped sectarian violence in Northern Ireland.

London and Brussels have acknowledged that there should be a sort of safety net in place if the agreement on EU-UK partnership does not ensure that this border remains frictionless. However, the two sides differ in their approach to the backstop.