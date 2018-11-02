It's Possible to Get Brexit Deal in November - Irish Foreign Minister

The deal between the European Union and London could be made in November, Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Simon Coveney stated Friday during talks with Britain's Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington, adding that "some movement is needed on the UK side" in order to find legal wording for the withdrawal treaty.
London and Brussels have acknowledged that there should be a sort of safety net in place if the agreement on EU-UK partnership does not ensure that this border remains frictionless. However, the two sides differ in their approach to the backstop.
