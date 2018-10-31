Register
16:03 GMT +331 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    UK flag

    Biggest Expansion of British Diplomatic Network in Decades - Promise by UK FM

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Fears that Brexit will diminish Britain's international influence around the world and a claimed belief by other countries that the UK has "lost the plot" may be behind a new decision by the Foreign Office.

    Hundreds of new diplomatic positions abroad, additional personnel, and teaching of extra languages by the Foreign Office — are all on the department's agenda to be announced by the Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt.

    The FM will speak at the Policy Exchange think-tank on Wednesday evening, confirming plans for 12 new diplomatic positions abroad and nearly 1,000 extra personnel. The addition includes 335 diplomatic posts overseas, 328 new roles in London, and 329 new "locally engaged" staff.

    The Foreign Office is reportedly seeking to boost Britain's soft power via expansion of diplomatic influence overseas in the light of UK exiting the EU bloc and distancing from its 27 member nations.

    Mr. Hunt's predecessor, former FM Boris Johnson, after his resignation rejected the idea the UK was losing diplomatic influence. He argued that in the wake of Brexit Britain should "use every ounce" of hard and soft power "to go back out into the world in a way that we had perhaps forgotten over the past 45 years."

    READ MORE: Make Britain Great Again: Ex-FM Boris Johnson Delivers Major Pep Talk for UK

    Mr. Hunt, although having opposed Brexit, will similarly argue that after the EU exit, Britain will uphold the role of an "invisible chain that links the world's democracies" — something badly needed due to a greater threat to "our democratic values" than at any time since the fall of the Berlin Wall.

    "Our network of friendships is unparalleled. But they are underpinned by something more than shared history, shared language or shared culture. They are underpinned by the values — democracy, the rule of law, the separation of powers, respect for individual civil and political rights, a belief in free trade — that bind us. When these values are under threat, Britain's role — indeed obligation — is to defend them. Which is why to do so, we must become an invisible chain linking the world's democracies," the FM is expected to say.

    In his attempt to invigorate diplomacy, Mr. Hunt is to announce a new embassy opening in Dijibouti, East Africa, an upgrade of the British Office in Chad to a full embassy and opening of a mission at the headquarters of the Association of South-East Asian Nations, in Indonesia.

    Additionally, the Foreign Office will teach 20 extra, including Kazakh, Kyrgyz, Shona and Gujarati.

    Related:

    Make Britain Great Again: Ex-FM Boris Johnson Delivers Major Pep Talk for UK
    Jeremy Hunt and the UK Government are the 'Malign' Actors, Not Russia
    No-Deal Brexit Would be 'Mistake We'll Regret for Generations' - Jeremy Hunt
    Tags:
    diplomacy, Brexit, Jeremy Hunt, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Gazing Into the Past: A Brief Chronicle of Angela Merkel's Political Career
    Gazing Into the Past: A Brief Chronicle of Angela Merkel's Political Career
    Misinformation & Immigration
    Misinformation & Immigration
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse