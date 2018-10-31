Alleged Iranian Murder Plot Suspect to Stay in Custody Until Nov 8

STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) - A Norwegian citizen of Iranian background, who was arrested in connection with an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate an opposition activist on the Danish soil, will be held in pre-trial custody until November 8, the Danish Security and Intelligence Service (PET) said in a statement.

The suspect was arrested in Sweden on October 21 and extradited to Denmark on suspicion of helping Iranian intelligence as part of the alleged plan to assassinate the leader of the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz (ASMLA) in Denmark.

"The individual, who is a Norwegian citizen of Iranian descent… on 22 October 2018 [was] sentenced to remand in solitary confinement, so far until 8 November 2018," the statement read.

© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi Iran Summons Netherlands, Denmark, UK Ambassadors After Military Parade Attack - Reports

PET said the man is suspected of conducting reconnaissance in the vicinity of and taking pictures of the residence of the ASMLA leader on September 25-27.

Danish media reported on Tuesday, citing the country's Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen, that Copenhagen had recalled the Danish ambassador to Iran for consultations following the accusations.

Iran's Tasnim news agency reported citing Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi that Tehran strongly denied the allegations.