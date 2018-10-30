Spanish Police Arrest Football Federation Vice President - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Spanish Civil Guard has arrested the vice president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), along with a group of other suspects in connection with a corruption investigation, La Vanguardia reported.

La Vanguardia newspaper reported on Tuesday that the RFEF vice president Andreu Subies and other suspects had been detained following searches at the Catalan Football Federation headquarters in Barcelona and other Catalan cities.

Subies headed the Catalan Football Federation from 2011 to July 2018, when he resigned with the intention to develop new projects.

The arrests came as part of the probe that also resulted in the resignation of Angel Maria Villar, Subies' predecessor, in late 2017 over corruption charges.

According to the prosecution, Villar has been illegally providing financial support to regional federations in exchange for their votes to help him stay in power as RFEF president for eight consecutive terms since 1988.