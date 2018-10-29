Former Education Secretary Hints at Leadership Bid if PM May Toppled

The longstanding Tory MP didn’t rule out running for PM in a hypothetical leadership challenge if Theresa May is finally ousted.

MP Justice Greening has hinted she may launch a leadership bid, provided UK Prime Minister Theresa May is pushed out of number 10, insisting “things need to change.”

In the interview with Good Morning Britain on Monday, Greening was questioned about her political ambitions and didn’t rule herself out as a future Conservative Party leader and British prime minister.

“I might be prepared to, but I’m more interested in the Conservative Party actually showing what it can do for this country. Things need to change, don’t they, and I think people need to have some hope for the future, that Britain can be a country that runs differently and more fairly than it does at the moment.”

In addition to this, she urged the government to do more to improve social mobility in Britain, insisting the matter should receive the same attention as healthcare and other vital public services.

Greening was appointed education secretary in 2016 but stood down from her post earlier this year after the PM attempted to transfer her to another ministry.

She has been a very vocal pro-EU figure in the Tory Party, throwing her weight behind calls for a second Brexit referendum, offering herself as a radical alternative hardline Brexiteer Boris Johnson, who has been widely tipped as a potential successor to PM May, with many backbenchers even urging him to mount a leadership challenge to precipitate her downfall.

However, the PM is yet to face such a challenge, seemingly clinging onto power for the time being.

