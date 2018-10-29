Over 40% of Britons Think Ending Austerity Would Be Good Outcome for UK – Poll

"Four in 10 (41%) think ending austerity now would be a good thing, compared with 14% who believe it would be bad and 26% who say it would be neutral. But just 15% of people believe [UK prime minister] Theresa May when she says the government will end austerity — 58% say they do not believe her, with 27% answering don't know," Harry Carr, head of Sky Data, said.
Only 30 percent of Conservative respondents and just 4 percent of Labour supporters believe that Theresa May would end austerity, while 33 percent and 78 percent, respectively, do not think there is such a possibility.
The United Kingdom began implementing austerity measures in various sectors of public life after the 2007-2008 global financial crisis. The UK government fiscal austerity program was introduced by the Conservative and Liberal Democrat coalition in 2010.
