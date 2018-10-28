German SPD Leader: State of German Government is Not Acceptable

SPD leader Andrea Maria Nahles announced that she would discuss a roadmap to measure the progress of the coalition with the SPD’s secretary general, Yasmin Fahimi on Monday.
"We could then gauge the implementation of this roadmap at the agreed mid-term review when we would be able to clearly see if this government is the right place for us," Nahles told reporters.
At the same time, Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) came first in Hessen, despite experiencing a similar decline — according to polls, the party garnered only 28%, dropping from 38.3% in 2013.
