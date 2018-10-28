German SPD Leader: State of German Government is Not Acceptable

German Social Democratic Party (SPD) leader Andrea Maria Nahles stated that the party may reconsider whether to remain in its coalition with Merkel's CDU.

SPD leader Andrea Maria Nahles announced that she would discuss a roadmap to measure the progress of the coalition with the SPD’s secretary general, Yasmin Fahimi on Monday.



"We could then gauge the implementation of this roadmap at the agreed mid-term review when we would be able to clearly see if this government is the right place for us," Nahles told reporters.

Nahles' statement comes amid the exit poll results in Hessen, which show that the SPD could possibly lose up to 11 percent of the vote, coming third at 19.9%. The party also lost a significant amount of voters in the regional elections in Bavaria in October, managing to attract only 9.7%, while in 2013 it had 20.6%.

At the same time, Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) came first in Hessen, despite experiencing a similar decline — according to polls, the party garnered only 28%, dropping from 38.3% in 2013.