German Ruling Party’s Popularity Slips Further as Greens’ Support Climbs – Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The popularity of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) has slipped by another percentage point to 24 percent, a weekly poll published by the Bild am Sonntag revealed Sunday.

The Green party and the populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) saw their popularity rise by 1 percent to respectively 20 percent and 16 percent, the Emnid poll showed.

Support for Social Democrats (SPD), Merkel’s partners in the federal "Grand Coalition," remained at a low 15 percent. The liberal Free Democratic Party (FDP) and ultra-left Die Linke polled fifth with 10 percent each.

Earlier this month, the regional parliamentary elections in Bavaria showed the changing trend in the political landscape, as the Christian Social Union (CSU), the sister party of Angela Merkel’s CDU, managed to get only 37% of the vote, which is 10 percent less than in 2013. The SPD also lost 10 percent, attracting only 9.7%, while the AfD got 11.6% and the Greens received almost 17.5%.