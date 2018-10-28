Register
18:37 GMT +328 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Protesters carry a wreath as they gather for a protest in Chemnitz, Germany, Monday, Aug. 27, 2018 after a man has died and two others were injured in an altercation between several people of various nationalities in the eastern German city of Chemnitz on Sunday

    'Nostalgia': German Politicians Alarmed as Number of 'Reich Citizens' Rises

    © AP Photo / Jens Meyer
    Europe
    Get short URL
    270

    Some German residents have stopped acknowledging the country’s Constitution and authorities in Berlin, claiming to be citizens of the now non-existent German Empire (Reich). Many of these self-proclaimed “Reich citizens” have their own passports and license plates on cars, stylized after the ones from the time of the old empire.

    Over the past two years the number of so-called "Reich citizens" in Germany, who do not acknowledge the legitimacy of the country's government and Constitution, has risen from roughly 10,000 to 19,000, German media outlet Die Welt reported citing a German domestic intelligence report for the Bundestag. The biggest increase in Reich citizens' numbers took place in 2017, when their number swelled to 16,500.

    German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas
    © REUTERS / Agencja Gazeta/Jakub Porzycki
    German FM Calls to Resist Right-Wing Sentiment Following Chemnitz Events

    The recent trend has sparked the interest of the German domestic intelligence services, who are currently trying to determine, what's caused the phenomenon. A spokeswoman for the Green Party Irene Mihalic has lamented that most of these "Reich citizens" have not been singled out as "right-wing extremists" and suggested that they should not have the right to carry weapons, the German media outlet reported.

    As of March 31, 2018 some 1,200 so-called "Reich citizens" had weapons permits. This number decreased in October to 940 after the authorities revoked over 200 permits. Yet, Mihalic believes they are still "too well armed" for people with "plans to overthrow the government."

    READ MORE: 'Get Lost:' German Right-Wingers Boo Merkel's Visit to Dresden (VIDEOS)

    "Reich citizens" are an unorganized group of people, who consider the creation of the Federal Republic of Germany (which was later renamed Germany) unlawful, and thus do not acknowledge its government and Constitution. Many of them have passports and even license plates stylized after the ones that existed in the German Empire, which preceded Nazi Germany (also known as the Third Reich).

    Related:

    German FM Calls to Resist Right-Wing Sentiment Following Chemnitz Events
    Mosque Bombing: Germany Slaps Prison Term on Right-Winger for Attempted Murder
    'Get Lost:' German Right-Wingers Boo Merkel's Visit to Dresden (VIDEOS)
    German Police Look for Person Who Leaked Migrant Suspect Warrant to Right-Wing
    Some 35,000 People Appear on German Far-Right Groups’ ‘Enemies Lists’
    Trump Admits Germany's Right to Partake in Nord Stream 2 After Helsinki Summit
    Tags:
    right-wing, citizenship, Imperial Germany, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
    Time of Horror is Upon Us: Top 10 Scary Movies of All Time
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse