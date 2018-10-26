Register
14:47 GMT +326 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Tourists stroll in downtown Venice, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016. Since 1951, Venice's population has steadily shrunk from 175,000 to some 55,000. Several factors are blamed, including high prices driven by a boom in tourism, the logistics of supplying a carless city, and the erosion of canal-side apartment buildings by lapping waters

    Conflict Over Italy's Budget is More Political Than Economic - EU Commissioner

    © AP Photo / Luca Bruno
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The rejection of Italy's draft state budget by the European Commission does not signify the start of a new economic crisis in Europe but does reveal the existence of a political conflict within the bloc, European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici told the French broadcaster CNews on Friday.

    "This is a political crisis, these are bets [being made] before the European elections. We are facing an existential crisis that has shown how, for the first time since the creation of the European Union, populist forces have appeared, forces of illiberal democracy that are attacking freedom. This is an 'Italian challenge' that is not a crisis right now, but rather a budgetary challenge, a challenge to EU rules," Moscovici said.

    READ MORE: Italy's Budget: No Side Interested in Not Finding Deal Before Deadline — Scholar

    The euro area's economy is growing, new jobs are being created, the financial situation in most EU member states has improved, and their public debt, with the exception of Italy, was on a decline, he stressed.

    "The European economy is not in a crisis," the commissioner concluded.

    Euro coins seen on the figure of a pair of hands, which are painted in Italy's colour national colours, on the ground in downtown Rome.
    © REUTERS / Stefano Rellandini
    'Socialism is the Root Problem' of Italy's Huge Debt – Pundit
    On Tuesday, the European Commission rejected Italy's draft budget for 2019 and gave Rome three weeks for revisions. Moscovici noted then that the draft state budget approved by the current Italian government on October 15 was not in line with the obligations that had been set by the previous cabinet in July 2017.

    Addressing the issue, Italian Interior Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said that Rome was not going to change "even a comma" in the 2019 budget, calling Brussels' actions an "attack on the Italian economy" and accusing the EU leadership of attempting to hinder Italy's economic growth.

    READ MORE: Italy-EU: Confrontation Will Continue Until Next European Elections — Prof

    The budgetary plan submitted by Italy to the European Commission was drafted with a deficit of 2.4 percent of GDP. It is below the EU-mandated 3 percent threshold, but another criterion stipulates that EU members should keep its debt-to-GDP level below 60 percent and make efforts to cut debt if it is above the limit.

    Italy's debt-to-GDP ratio has stagnated around 132 percent over the past four years, the second highest rate in Europe after Greece. By June, the country's debt grew to an all-time high above 2.3 trillion euros ($2.64 trillion).

    Related:

    'Socialism is the Root Problem' of Italy's Huge Debt – Pundit
    Italy Will Not Change 'Even Comma' in Draft Budget Rejected by EU - Deputy PM
    Italy's Budget: No Side Interested in Not Finding Deal Before Deadline - Scholar
    Italy-EU: Confrontation Will Continue Until Next European Elections - Prof
    Tags:
    budget, Matteo Salvini, Pierre Moscovici, European Union, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: October 20 - 26
    This Week in Pictures: October 20 - 26
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse