Register
14:32 GMT +325 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    European Union flags in front of the European Commission headquarters in Brussels. (File)

    Italy-EU: Confrontation Will Continue Until Next European Elections - Prof

    © Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The European Commission has rejected Italy's financial plan citing the nation's non-compliance with fiscal recommendations. The commission’s vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis gave Rome three weeks to make amendments.

    Sputnik has discussed the disagreement between the EC and Italy with Roberto D'Alimonte, a political science professor at Rome's Luiss University.

    Sputnik: What do you make of the latest disagreement between the EC and Italy on the Italian budget?

    Roberto D'Alimonte: This is something that was expected in a sense; that we know that the new Italian government wanted to challenge the European rules on the budget deficits and challenge the commitments made by the previous government. So we expected that, but at the same time this is an unprecedented event between a government who is determined to challenge these rules and its commitments in EU institutions and, frankly, I don't know how it will end up.

    Sputnik: What is that money being spent on and do you think that the European Union has reason to be concerned about this budget or is that perhaps being allocated in such a way as to stimulate growth?

    Roberto D'Alimonte: The point is, I think, the European Union would be less concerned if the budget was more focused on investments. In other words, if the deviation from the rules and from the commitments was because of major investment plans. This is not the case because the measures in the budget and particularly what is called the citizenship income in pension reforms are focused on putting money into people's pockets.

    READ MORE: Italy's Budget: No Side Interested in Not Finding Deal Before Deadline — Scholar

    Rome
    CC BY 2.0 / Sarah-Rose / Italian flag
    Italian Cabinet Defies EU Order to Revise Draft Budget for 2019
    So their focus is not on investments but the focus is on boosting consumption, private consumption, demand, hoping that by boosting domestic demand, growth could pick up. This is a hypothesis and we should see if this is true or not, but the European Union is concerned that this is not true; that some of the assumptions behind the estimate in the budget are too unrealistic, and so that's why the clash.

    Sputnik: What are your thoughts if the situation is deadlocked, what would that do politically in Italy or actually as far as Italy's relationship with Brussels? And do you think there's a chance that this would be resolved actually, do think that Salvini will be explain why this budget will work?

    Roberto D'Alimonte: The confrontation will continue until the next European elections. I do not see a conventional solution. Neither side will back down. They will continue to bicker, to argue until next May and then there could be a new warning after the European elections next May; but as I said it's not the bickering, the conflict between the government and Brussels and the European Union that matters.

    READ MORE: Putin: Russia Will Respond 'Swiftly, Effectively' to New US Missiles in Europe

    Italian Interior Minister and right-wing League leader Matteo Salvini, gestures as he arrives for a lunch at an hotel in Milan, Italy, Monday, July 2, 2018. The leader of the right-wing party in Italy's populist government told tens of thousands of supporters Sunday he wants to turn next year's European Parliament election into a referendum on immigration and job security
    © AP Photo / Luca Bruno
    Right-Wing Lega Party Surges in Northern Italy's Regional Elections
    What we have to look at is the interest rate on Italian treasury bonds, the markets; what will make the difference is the market because if the spread is going to go up to 400 — 450 or 500 then clearly the sustainability of the debt will be in doubt. Then things will start to change and we're going to see people realize that their mortgage rates are going up, the banks will close off the credit lines to companies and the picture will change and then maybe public opinion will change too. Once public opinion feels the impact of the crisis, but until then I see it stagnating.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of Roberto D'Alimonte and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik. 

    Related:

    'Changing the Economic Vector': Will Italy Leave EU Amid Budget Row With EC?
    Italy Sees 'No Chance' for Exit From EU, Eurozone Amid Budget Row
    Salvini Says Italy's Deficit Will Grow in 2019, Even If Budget Rejected by EU
    EU, Italy Need to 'Find Solutions' on Budget - Finance Commissioner
    Tags:
    budget, disagreement, eu commission, European Union, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Pumpkin Heads To Pumpkin Pie: Sputnik’s Guide to Halloween Pumpkin Carving
    Pumpkin Heads To Pumpkin Pie: Sputnik’s Guide to Halloween Pumpkin Carving
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse