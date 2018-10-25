Italy-EU: Confrontation Will Continue Until Next European Elections - Prof

Sputnik has discussed the disagreement between the EC and Italy with Roberto D'Alimonte, a political science professor at Rome's Luiss University.
Sputnik: What do you make of the latest disagreement between the EC and Italy on the Italian budget?
Roberto D'Alimonte: This is something that was expected in a sense; that we know that the new Italian government wanted to challenge the European rules on the budget deficits and challenge the commitments made by the previous government. So we expected that, but at the same time this is an unprecedented event between a government who is determined to challenge these rules and its commitments in EU institutions and, frankly, I don't know how it will end up.
Sputnik: What is that money being spent on and do you think that the European Union has reason to be concerned about this budget or is that perhaps being allocated in such a way as to stimulate growth?
Roberto D'Alimonte: The point is, I think, the European Union would be less concerned if the budget was more focused on investments. In other words, if the deviation from the rules and from the commitments was because of major investment plans. This is not the case because the measures in the budget and particularly what is called the citizenship income in pension reforms are focused on putting money into people's pockets.
Sputnik: What are your thoughts if the situation is deadlocked, what would that do politically in Italy or actually as far as Italy's relationship with Brussels? And do you think there's a chance that this would be resolved actually, do think that Salvini will be explain why this budget will work?
Roberto D'Alimonte: The confrontation will continue until the next European elections. I do not see a conventional solution. Neither side will back down. They will continue to bicker, to argue until next May and then there could be a new warning after the European elections next May; but as I said it's not the bickering, the conflict between the government and Brussels and the European Union that matters.
The views expressed in this article are solely those of Roberto D'Alimonte and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.
