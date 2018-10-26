Assange Refuses to Comply With New Ecuador's Embassy 'Home Rules' - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Julian Assange, the founder of the WikiLeaks whistleblowing website, refused to comply with the new rules imposed on him in the Ecuadorian embassy in London where he has been holed up since 2012, the EFE news agency reported, citing an informed source in Quito.

A memo with the new rules circulated in various media outlets earlier in October. The protocol barres Assange from making political statements and sets various other restrictions, including visiting, communications and medical attention regulations.

"Assange has not agreed to this protocol," the source said, adding that the WikiLeaks founder refused to use internet access passwords in protest against his living conditions in the embassy.

Last week, Assange’s lawyers sued Ecuador over the conditions of his stay in the embassy, which, according to them, violate the WikiLeaks founder’s rights.

Assange has been residing in the embassy after the United Kingdom granted his extradition to Sweden, where he was accused of sexual offenses. While the Swedish authorities dropped the charges in 2017, Assange is still wary of being extradited to the United States, where he is wanted for leaking classified documents.

