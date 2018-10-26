Assange Refuses to Comply With New Ecuador's Embassy 'Home Rules' - Reports

A memo with the new rules circulated in various media outlets earlier in October. The protocol barres Assange from making political statements and sets various other restrictions, including visiting, communications and medical attention regulations.
Last week, Assange’s lawyers sued Ecuador over the conditions of his stay in the embassy, which, according to them, violate the WikiLeaks founder’s rights.
Assange has been residing in the embassy after the United Kingdom granted his extradition to Sweden, where he was accused of sexual offenses. While the Swedish authorities dropped the charges in 2017, Assange is still wary of being extradited to the United States, where he is wanted for leaking classified documents.
