Assange to Sue Ecuador Over Violating His Rights, 'Gagging' Him

The renowned whistleblower has been living in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London for years out of fear of being arrested by UK police and deported to the US. Ecuadorian authorities have cut his communications with the outside world and began raising the topic of evicting Assange from the embassy in 2018.

WikiLeaks' lawyer Baltasar Garzón will be filing a case against the Ecuadorian government for violating "fundamental rights and freedoms" of WikiLeaks' founder Julian Assange by cutting off his communications with the outside world, the organization wrote on Twitter. The hearing of the case is expected to take place next week.

WikiLeaks' lawyer Judge Baltasar Garzón arrives in Ecuador to file case today over @JulianAssange's isolation and gagging. Hearing next week. Background: https://t.co/2jOgvSu5bG pic.twitter.com/k4FSayQuev — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) October 19, 2018

The co-founder of WikiLeaks, Julian Assange, has been living in the Ecuadorean Embassy in London since 2012 out of fear that he would be arrested by UK authorities for a violation of bail terms and deported to the US. The embassy cut Assange's internet access in 2018 following his comments on the Skripal poisoning case. The access was partially restored on October 14.