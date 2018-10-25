Register
    Soros-Founded Hungarian University May Move New Students to Vienna - Reports

    The transfer to the Austrian capital will reportedly occur in the event of the formal status and accreditation issue not being resolved in the next month.

    Central European University, founded by US Democratic donor and Hungarian-born billionaire financier George Soros, will enroll new students in degrees accredited in the US at the university campus in Vienna if its legal status in Hungary doesn’t become resolved by December 1, Reuters cited three sources as saying.

    The sources pointed out that the university’s rector, Michael Ignatieff, had informed students and staffers at a meeting that the government had made it clear earlier that it would not ratify a contract with the State of New York, where CEU was originally accredited, that would enable the university to operate unhindered on Hungarian soil.

    George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundation, waits for the start of a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels on Thursday, April 27, 2017
    © AP Photo / Olivier Hoslet, Pool Photo
    No One Dares Tell Soros the Post-WWII System Is No Longer Relevant – Analyst

    Two weeks ago, the right-wing Hungarian government issued a respective decree that pulls accreditation and state funding for two institutions, including CEU, which offer students social science studies on human gender.  Responding to backlash from university academics claiming that gender studies are incredibly promising in the field, a spokesman for Prime Minister Viktor Orban told CNN that the government maintains a clear stance that “people are born either male or female.” “We do not consider it acceptable for us to talk about socially-constructed genders, rather than biological sexes,” he pointed out.

    A similar point of view was expressed last summer by Orban’s chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas.

    “The Hungarian government is of the clear view that people are born either men or women,” he noted in August, adding that people can lead their own lives the way they choose to, but “beyond this, the Hungarian state does not wish to spend public funds on education in this area.” 

    Gender studies "have no business in universities" because they are "an ideology, not a science," Agence France-Presse earlier quoted Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjen as saying.

    READ MORE: Ex-Clinton Aide Cracks Up TV Host by Blaming Trump for Bomb in Soros' Mailbox

