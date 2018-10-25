You Can Leave Your Tag On: Meghan Markle in Royal Fashion Blunder

She triggered etiquette protocol debates when she shut a car door on her own and now the Duchess of Sussex got the fashion critics talking.

Meghan Markle appeared in a long red dress when she and her husband Prince Harry arrived in Tonga. They were greeted by Tonga's Princess Angelika Latufuipeka, who appeared to have noticed Meghan's dress tag sticking out of the garment.

The red dress worn by the Duchess was a nod to Tonga's national color. Created by label Self-Portrait, the dress sells for £400 ($515) on the designer's website.

Commentators online were left bemused by the incident.

#MeghanMarkle has a team there to help her with her wardrobe, maybe you should be asking yourselves why no one removed the tag. Why wasn't it removed when she bought it. Or before Meghan or her team were packing her clothes for the #tour? — Samantha Wilkes (@SamanthaRWilkes) October 25, 2018​

Oops! Charlotte and Susanna have left their tags on their shoes! Meghan's left a tag on her dress today whilst on Royal Tour! Fashion tag fail! #GMB #MeghanMarkle #CharlotteHawkins #SusannaReid ♥️🙊 pic.twitter.com/BlMlC5lt8L — Becca McArthur (@beccamcarthurxx) October 25, 2018​

Probably so it can be returned later — On (@webba50) October 25, 2018​

I wonder who was the one to tell her, was it Harry? or was it some random person with balls to go up to her and let her know lol — Ryan (@Ryan_Aus86) October 25, 2018​

With so many outfit changes I think the Duchess can be forgiven for this…the tag still attached to her Self Portrait dress @9NewsAUS #royaltour pic.twitter.com/zxgqvG61lT — Sophie Walsh (@sophie_walsh9) October 25, 2018​

Nukuʻalofa is the latest stop on the Commonwealth tour for Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have been invited to visit Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga. The visit attracted heightened media attention, following the announcement by the Kensington Palace that the royal couple is expecting their first child in spring 2018.

READ MORE: #PrinceBrexit or #PrincessBrexit? Twitter Afire Over Meghan Markle's Pregnancy