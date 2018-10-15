UK's Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is Pregnant - Kensington Palace

Last week, photos of Meghan Markle wearing a loose-fitting coat and a sweeping dress fueled speculations that the Duchess of Sussex was hiding big news about a new heir to the British throne.

According to Kensington Palace, the official royal residence in London, Britain's Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, wife of Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry, is pregnant.

"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the spring of 2019," the palace said in a statement.

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. pic.twitter.com/Ut9C0RagLk — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) 15 октября 2018 г.

The news has echoed pregnancy rumors that emerged last week after Meghan Markle was seen wearing a loose-fitting, buttoned-up designer coat at Princess Eugenie's wedding on October 12.

That the Duchess is expecting a baby has made waves on social media, with netizens pouring congratulations on their royal favorites.

Omg omg omg! Yasssssss congrats to my faves!!! 👶🏽🎉🎉🎉❤️ pic.twitter.com/4Z5qROVOA7 — Hanii (@HaniLee1) 15 октября 2018 г.

Yay! I KNEW it! That coat dress was a dead giveaway! — Jane Barry (@janeybee) 15 октября 2018 г. This is fantastic news!!! Congrats to the Duke & Duchess!! 👏👏👏 AND they announced while here in Australia! This #RoyalTour just got better! 🇦🇺 — Jake Michael Thompson (@JMThompson95) 15 октября 2018 г.