Register
14:32 GMT +325 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Stephen Yaxley-Lennon (R), AKA Tommy Robinson, founder and former leader of the anti-Islam English Defence League (EDL), addresses supporters outside the Old Bailey, London's Central Criminal Court, in central London on October 23, 2018, after a case in which he is charged with contempt of court was referred to the attorney general.

    Tommy Robinson Slammed as 'Loathsome, Obnoxious' After Dining in UK Parliament

    © AFP 2018 / Chris J Ratcliffe
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Founder of the English Defense League Tommy Robinson was pictured having lunch in the UK Parliament after appearing at the Old Bailey over a contempt of court charge.

    After his contempt of court case was referred to the attorney general, the British right-wing activist went to the House of Lords, where he, The Sun claimed, had a “boozy” three-course lunch – something, which drew much criticism from MPs and the speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow.

    READ MORE: WATCH Vets Rally in Support of UK Soldier Discharged Over Tommy Robinson Video

    During his conversation with Bercow, Scottish National Party MP Stewart McDonald said that Robinson, whom he branded as a “violent, racist thug and fraudster,” shouldn’t have been invited to “walk amongst us on the parliamentary estate,” and urged Bercow to raise the matter with his Lords counterpart.

    "But today we have learned that yesterday the violent, racist thug and fraudster known as Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, or Tommy Robinson, was invited on to the estate and wined and dined in the House of Lords yesterday. I understand that sometimes we have to engage in views that one might not agree with, but surely, surely the fact that a man who is as guilty as he is — on stirring up racial hatred, organising violent, thuggish crimes around the country, setting up the EDL and everything that comes with it — crosses a line,” McDonald said.

    Bercow, for his part, stated that he shared McDonald's “assessment of the individual concerned: a loathsome, obnoxious, repellent individual.”

    "However, and this is the procedurally significant point, the question of who might be invited to dine in the other place is outside of my remit. I always appreciate the enthusiasm of [Mr. McDonald] for extending my reach and scope; however, this is a matter for the other place.”

    In an Instagram post, Robinson debunked media claims of that the lunch in the House of Lords was “boozy,” having taken a screenshot of The Sun’s headline, and wrote a caption: “Boozy lunch? I was drinking water”:

    UKIP leader Gerard Batten, who dined with Robinson, also took to Twitter to slam mainstream media for fake reports:

    On Tuesday, the Old Bailey heard that Robinson denied that he had broken media reporting rules at court, and his case was referred to the county's attorney general for further consideration.

    Far right activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, who goes by the name Tommy Robinson, speaks to supporters as he arrives to face contempt of court charges at the Old Bailey in London, Britain, October 23, 2018
    © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
    Supporters of Tommy Robinson Gather Outside Central London Court (VIDEO)
    Robinson was detained earlier this year on a contempt of court charge for livestreaming outside a courthouse, where a gang rape trial was being held.

    The EDL's ex-leader was already on a suspended sentence for contempt of court for recording a video in Canterbury Crown Court in May 2017 during the trial of four suspected rapists, which made the judge activate a three-month sentence for the previous offense and add 10 months for the new one.

    In August, Robinson was released from prison in August after the Court of Appeal overruled the original findings at Leeds Crown Court and ordered the case be heard again.

    Tags:
    right-wing activist, lunch, contempt of court, jail, parliament, UKIP, Gerard Batten, Tommy Robinson, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Pumpkin Heads To Pumpkin Pie: Sputnik’s Guide to Halloween Pumpkin Carving
    Pumpkin Heads To Pumpkin Pie: Sputnik’s Guide to Halloween Pumpkin Carving
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse