London's Kings Cross Train Station Evacuated Due to Fire Alert (PHOTO, VIDEO)

The emergency service, however, found no signs of fire. "There is no fire," a spokesman for Transport for London said.
Following the alert, hundreds of people were evacuated from the station, while emergency services started to arrive at the scene of the reported incident.
At the same time, social media users have been sharing photos and videos of the surroundings.
Kings cross underground closed — lots of police and fire engines @TfLTravelAlerts pic.twitter.com/K1TctnmZHJ— Pete Taylor (@kimondo) 24 октября 2018 г.
Kings Cross St. Pancras station being evacuated due to an emergency. Amazed that so many people are annoyed and angry when all the staff are doing is trying to keep us safe. pic.twitter.com/yY2QKlw8md— Wayne Dhesi (@WayneDavid81) 24 октября 2018 г.
