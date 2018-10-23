WATCH Major Explosion at Liquor Factory Prompts Mass Evacuation in Mexico City

"The fire at the alcohol factory is under control. One person was injured and 2,000 were evacuated," Fausto Lugo tweeted. Photos posted on his official Twitter account showed a plume of thick black smoke and fire rising dozens of feet into the air.
Bomberos laboran en el #incendio de la fábrica de alcohol, Naranjo esq. Eje 2 norte, CUAH. Al momento no se reportan heridos: @FaustoLugo 📷 #Imágenes pic.twitter.com/2ITW9uUPgm— SEDEMX (@_sede_mx) 22 октября 2018 г.
Controlado el incendio de fábrica de alcohol por Bomberos, se tiene una persona lesionado, 2000 personas evacuadas @SPCCDMX pic.twitter.com/Se18Ud3ArA— Fausto Lugo (@FaustoLugo) 22 октября 2018 г.
#AlMomento Así se ve el incendio que se registra en una fábrica de alcohol en la colonia Atlampa; @FaustoLugo informa que bomberos ya laboran en el lugar. pic.twitter.com/4ntzPQMvfj— El Heraldo de México (@elheraldo_mx) 22 октября 2018 г.
READ MORE: F-16 Destroyed After Explosion Rocks Military Air Base in Belgium — Reports
All comments
Show new comments (0)