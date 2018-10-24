London to Prevent All Khashoggi Case Suspects From Entering UK - May

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The UK authorities will prevent any suspects in the alleged murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi from entering the country and will revoke their UK visas if they have any, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said Wednesday.

"My Right Honorable Friend the home secretary is taking action against all suspects to prevent them entering the United Kingdom. And if these individuals currently have visas, those visas will be revoked today," May told the parliament.

The prime minister also noted that she was expecting to talk to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud later in the day amid the controversy surrounding the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"I myself expect to speak to King Salman later today," May told the parliament.

Earlier, UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said that the UK did not believe Saudi Arabia's claims that Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi died in a fight in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, and it will choose the measures it will take against Saudi Arabia when full information on the matter is revealed. The official added that the Saudi government's claims that Khashoggi died in a fight did not "amount to a credible explanation."

On October 21, Hunt and his German and French counterparts issued a joint statement, demanding for more details on Khashoggi's death.

Khashoggi, known for his criticism of Saudi policies, had been working as a columnist for The Washington Post. The journalist was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

Following more than two weeks of denials, Saudi Arabia admitted on Friday that the journalist had been killed in a brawl inside the consulate in Istanbul. According to Riyadh, 18 people have been arrested over their involvement in the incident. Turkey is conducting a separate investigation into the journalist's death.