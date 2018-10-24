Register
10:06 GMT +324 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this file photo taken on December 15, 2014, general manager of Alarab TV, Jamal Khashoggi, looks on during a press conference in the Bahraini capital Manama.

    Danish MPs Cancel Saudi Trip as Ambassador Summoned Over Khashoggi's Death

    © AFP 2018 / MOHAMMED AL-SHAIKH
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    While "sending a clear signal" of condemnation, Danish Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen refused to elaborate on further action against the Saudis, saying it was far too early to draw conclusions about the death of Jamal Khashoggi, which Riyadh promised to investigate. By contrast, other politicians are calling for trade restrictions.

    Denmark has called off an official visit to Saudi Arabia, which would involve a meeting with Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that neither the ministry itself nor the Danish embassy in Saudi Arabia would participate in the Future Investment conference in Riyadh this week.

    "It would be a completely wrong signal by the Danish parliament at a time when a number of other countries are canceling and boycotting events in Saudi Arabia," Holger Nielsen of the Socialist People's Party, a member of the parliament's foreign committee, told Danish Radio.

    Marcus Knuth, a member of the center-right Venstre party, concurred with his fellow committee member, saying that the situation in the Saudi Arabia "spoke for itself" and stressing the contradictory explanations surrounding Jamal Khashoggi's death at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

    "If we were to visit Saudi Arabia now, it would send a very wrong signal, when the entire Western world is condemning what has happened," Knuth said, explaining his standpoint.

    READ MORE: Spain Votes Against Blocking Arms Deal With Saudi Arabia

    Furthermore, Danish Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen is summoning the Saudi ambassador for an explanation. By his own admission, he decided to call the meeting after Khashoggi was confirmed killed during his visit to the Saudi consulate on October 2, after weeks of denials from Riyadh.

    On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan rejected the latest Saudi explanation that Khashoggi was killed in a fight that erupted at the consulate, calling the murder "savage" and "premedinated."

    "After hearing Erdogan's speech, which concludes that it was planned, and there are still many unresolved questions, I think it is fair to give the Saudi ambassador the opportunity to explain," Samuelsen told Danish TV2.

    According to Samuelsen, three initial actions will be undertaken before any further steps. "We are now sending a signal by not attending the investment conference, we are summoning the Saudi ambassador to a meeting and we are continuing international pressure," he said.

    READ MORE: Trump: Khashoggi Probe, Initial Story 'One of Worst Cover-ups in History'

    At the same time, he did not comment on whether Denmark was planning any further measures against the Saudis, venturing it was "far too early to make conclusions," unlike German chancellor Angela Merkel, who has already announced a freeze on German arms exports to the Middle Eastern nation.

    However, he stressed that international pressure, which Denmark is contributing to, was working.

    "We have gone from a situation when Saudi Arabia completely denied what happened to them admitting that he was killed," Sameulsen added.

    TV2's political editor Anders Langballe argued that it was a very unusual step for a visit of this kind to be canceled. "It says a lot about the gravity of the situation. This is a very clear signal from the Danish Parliament," Langballe told TV2.

    In 2017, Denmark's exports to Saudi Arabia amounted to DKK 7.2 billion (about $1 billion), placing the country 22nd among Danish export markets. According to the Socialist People's Party, trade restrictions to "one of the worst dictatorships in the Middle East" should be in place. Eva Flyvholm of the Red-Green Alliance suggested that Denmark should make itself financially independent of Saudi Arabia.

    READ MORE: Injecting New Life? Denmark Sells Vaccine Production to Saudi Sharia Supporters

    Jamal Khashoggi, known for his criticism of Saudi policies, had been working as a columnist for The Washington Post. He disappeared on October 2 in Istanbul and was last seen entering the consulate, where he went to receive the papers he needed to remarry. Following more than two weeks of denials, Saudi Arabia admitted on Friday via state television that the journalist had been killed in a fight inside the consulate.

    Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir called the incident a "terrible mistake," stressing that Riyadh was determined to "uncover every stone" and to "find out all the facts." So far, Saudi authorities have detained 18 individuals in connection with the case, and dismissed six senior officials over the incident, including intelligence chief Ahmad Assiri and Saud al-Qahtani, a senior aid to the crown prince.

    Related:

    Germany Must Take Extra International Measures Over Khashoggi's Death – AfD
    US Considering Magnitsky Sanctions on Individuals Behind Khashoggi's Death
    Khashoggi's Possible Belongings Found in Car of Saudi Consulate - Reports
    European Parliament Discusses Journalist Jamal Khashoggi Murder
    Tags:
    Jamal Khashoggi, Anders Samuelsen, Saudi Arabia, Scandinavia, Denmark
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    No Pain, No Gain: Highlights of Amateur Bodybuilder’s Competition in Israel
    Pump ... You ... Up: Highlights of Amateur Bodybuilder's Competition in Israel
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse