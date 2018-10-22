Register
12:56 GMT +322 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, gestures during the Conservative Party's Spring Forum in central London, Saturday, March 17, 2018.

    Brexit Deal 95% Ready, May Set to Say Amid Rumored "Coup" in Her Party - Report

    © AP Photo / Simon Dawson
    Europe
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    With discontent over the progress of the EU-UK divorce deal brooding among the MPs as the Brexit talks enter their final stage, the British Prime Minister is reported to have attempted to sooth them with an uncanny step. On top of that, she may have to dodge a looming non-confidence vote.

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May, who is to update the House of Commons of the British Parliament about progress in the Brexit talks, has briefed the MPs with her planned statements in advance, although she has preferred to keep it secret before.

    May is expected to announce that “taking all of this together, 95% of the withdrawal agreement and its protocols are now settled,” the Guardian reports. She would also confirm that the UK negotiators have resolved several issues, including the status of Gibraltar, a British enclave on the coast of southern Spain, a protocol regarding the UK's military base in Cyprus and a dispute-solving mechanism for the EU and the UK.

    She is also to highlight her government’s advances in the Brexit talks, namely the settled $51-billion divorce bill, agreeing on an implementation period until the end of 2020 and the status of EU citizens residing in the UK.

    READ MORE: UK’s Brexit Minister Limits Extending Transition to Few Months

    This charm offensive comes amid speculations about the possibility of May being overthrown by her own Conservative Party. The criticism among her fellow Tories is said to be growing; some of them have voiced discontent over the progress at the recent European summit on Brexit. Although May agreed on extending the transition period beyond December 2020, the key details of the so-called backstop, aimed to avoid a hard border in Ireland, remain unclear.

    To trigger a non-confidence vote, at least 48 Conservative MPs should submit letters to a party chairman. In this light, a meeting of Tory backbenchers from the 1922 Committee, scheduled for October 24, is reported to be crucial.

    The British outlets have cited unnamed MPs as saying that May “is in a killing zone,” and that she should "bring her own noose" to this meeting.
    In his interview with the Mail on Sunday, Tory MP and vocal Brexit advocate Andrew Bridgen insisted that if May skips this gathering, she would risk letting these “letters go in even faster."

    "This week Theresa May will find that she is drinking in the last chance saloon and the bad news for her is that the bar is already dry," he told the outlet.

    Former Brexit secretary David Davis, who has been referred to as May’s possible successor, stated in the the Mail on Sunday that she had "managed to anger not just Leavers but ardent Remainers as well."

    Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab as well as Brexit minister Suella Braverman has tried to level down the showdown within their party and called for unity. Raab pointed out that "now is the time to play for the team."

    "We are at the end stage of the negotiation. It is understandable that there are jitters on all sides of this debate. We need to hold our nerve. The end is in sight in terms of a good deal, the prize we want," he claimed, as cited by Sky.

    Suella Braverman joined his call for the truce, saying that "colleagues are free to express themselves in the way they wish, but I am very clear that our party is stronger when it's united."

    Related:

    UK’s Brexit Minister Limits Extending Transition to Few Months
    Theresa May 'Drinking in Last Chance Saloon', MPs Warn as Brexit Pressure Grows
    Liam Gallagher Defends Brexit After People's Vote March in UK
    Over Half a Mln of Anti-Brexiteers Call for Second Referendum in London Rally
    Tags:
    Brexit deal, Brexit, Parliament, British Conservative Party, Dominic Raab, Theresa May, European Union, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: October 13 - 19
    This Week in Pictures: October 13 - 19
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse