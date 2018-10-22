Three Burglars Try to Break Into David Beckham's Luxury Mansion - Reports

Police officers were called to one of the homes of ex-England football captain David Beckham and his wife Victoria after three people in balaclavas were caught on CCTV camera attempting to enter the £6 million mansion in the Cotswolds.

According to The Sun, the intruders had already managed to lean a ladder against the fence and peer into the windows of the house in order to spot valuables that could be stolen. The criminals planned to break into the house while the Beckham couple was not there — the star family was visiting Australia at the time.

However, the burglars fled before the police arrived.

David and Victoria Beckham were shocked to learn of the attempted break-in. They are refusing to return home from Australia, where the family is supporting Prince Harry and the Invictus Games.

According to reports, the Beckhams have enlisted guard dogs in the protection of their home, installed motion sensor alarms, and arranged for regular security patrols to prevent any further break-in attempts.