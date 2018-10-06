David Beckham's Son Draws Red Card from Users for 'Insulting China'

Users flooded the comments section under the latest publication of aspiring model Brooklyn Beckham, who posted a photo of Chinese tourists in Italy, with angry remarks, subsequently sparking demands for his apology. His parents did not escape users’ wrath, as they were scolded for bad parenting.

Elder son of footballer David Beckham and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, 19-year-old Brooklyn, has gone private on his Instagram account with an 11.5-million-strong following after being accused of “racism” and “insulting China”, the South China Morning Post reports.

In his Instagram post, now deleted, he published two snaps from a holiday trip to Venice, Italy, with Chinese tourists in a gondola and a supermarket with a caption reading “No place like Italy innit”.

According to Sina.com.cn, the post got more than 100,000 likes, including ones from David Beckham’s two other sons and reportedly actor Ryan Reynolds, as well as many angry comments, slamming the teenager for racism. Many took their resentment to Twitter.

#BrooklynBeckham U have no place like your father, haven't u? Everything u have depends on your father. But u choose to be a racist. Shame on u. pic.twitter.com/PpWnHv9BUS — Candy (@KarinLiYixuan) 6 октября 2018 г.

#BrooklynBeckham

Shame on you, 💩a total racist💩, and those rubbish who gave you thumbs-up.

I'm sorry that you’re going to put up with this for the rest of life, because these Asians are so rich that they can stay wherever they want.

And there's nothing you can do.🤣 pic.twitter.com/8DJmR7l5ru — Rebecca Mao (@REBECCA86076248) 5 октября 2018 г.

Shame on u #brooklynbeckham such a baby boy nd a f*cking racist pic.twitter.com/iLpLJQW5mw — WangQi (@WangQi18546377) 5 октября 2018 г.

No racist like Brooklyn Beckham, innit? No more endorsements with the Beckham’s, please. pic.twitter.com/7abJHAc8VJ — K.Esther.Deng (@BellaSherlocked) 5 октября 2018 г.

​Many demanded that Beckham Junior apologize.

@brooklynbeckham the lady on the photo didn't do anything wrong,she was just shopping. who gave you the right to post her photo onto ins? as a public figure, you did that and matched the word which showed u are a racist. APOLOGIZE TO ASIANS! 😡😡😡#racistbeckham #Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/rhWzzHeUl0 — 暑天倦卧 (@shutianjuanwo) 6 октября 2018 г.

Some reprimanded David Beckham for his son’s post.

Go home and teach your little boy how to respect. And get out of China. @brooklynbeckham pic.twitter.com/O5Mt9tETeH — Tisdale- (@Timememory1) 5 октября 2018 г.

You are just a tourist, the same as people on your photo. So what makes you feel different,Your father or your smart brain?@brooklynbeckham — songyi (@songyi99) 5 октября 2018 г.

Apparently Brooklyn Beckham posted something racist and received backlash for it; instead of apologising, he just deleted the post and turned his account private. Y’know what that means 👋🏻💀 pic.twitter.com/hZvqHAu3GZ — jess —70 (@LynchTheFreak) 6 октября 2018 г.

​Some slammed Ryan Reynoldsfor liking the post.

​Incidentally, Brooklyn Beckham monetized his name as a model in China and starred in a commercial for the local mobile phone producer Huawei in 2016, for which he received US$131,000. He has also appeared on the cover of Vogue China.