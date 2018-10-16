Bosnian Serb Leader Wins Presidency in Republika Srpska - Election Commission

"Candidate Zeljka Cvijanovic got 308, 877 votes, or 47.58 percent the results after 100% of the ballot material was processed in Republika Srpska," the commission said.
Another presidential hopeful Vukota Govedarica came in second with 42.96 percent of votes.
Bosnia and Herzegovina held a general election on October 7. Voters elected the members of the presidency, lawmakers of both chambers of the country’s parliament, as well as local authorities, while Republika Srpska, one of the country's constitutional and legal entities, also elected its president and vice president.
