Bosnian Serb Milorad Dodik Wins Seat in Bosnia’s Presidency

BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Bosnian Serb Milorad Dodic won a seat in Bosnia’s three-member presidency after securing more than a half of the vote, the electoral committee said.

Dodic, who is known for his anti-NATO stance, came first in the race with 55.15 percent of the vote, the committee's chief Branko Petric said.

The former Yugoslav republic has a tripartite presidency made up of a Serb, a Croat and a Muslim Bosniak.

READ MORE: Bosnian Elections: Referendum on Neutrality

Sefik Dzaferovic leads the race for the Bosniak seat with 37.97 percent of the vote, while Zeljko Komsic is the prime candidate for the remaining Croat seat with 49.47 percent of the vote.