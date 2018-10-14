Hurricane Leslie Injures at Least 27 in Portugal (VIDEO)

According to Mundo newspaper, the hurricane hit the country near the city of Figueira da Foz with wind gusts reaching 109 miles per hour.
READ MORE: Twitter Goes Wild as Storm Callum Sweeps Across UK, Ireland (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
Isto é como ficou o jardim da Figueira da Foz pic.twitter.com/5APBYfdK9O— Larissinhaaa (@larissaosl2001) October 14, 2018
The city of Coimbra in central Portugal was most affected by the disaster, the publication said.
#FigueiraDaFoz dia seguinte. #DayAfter #Leslie #LesliePT pic.twitter.com/nqgGeSL1kA— Gustavo (@Gu_rebel) October 14, 2018
Hurricane Leslie has become the strongest storm in Portugal since 1842.
#OuraganLeslie #Portugal: Leslie a circulé exactement comme nous l'avions prévu, la nuit dernière, sur le Portugal, au nord de #Lisbonne: une rafale à 176 km/h a été relevée à #figueiradafoz, mais la capitale est restée à l'écart. Photo @Gu_rebel pic.twitter.com/GGXU1kPlzS— Régis Crépet (@LCMRegis) October 14, 2018
According to the Spanish State Meteorological Agency, the tropical storm has also reached the continental part of Spain with gusts of wind of up to 60 miles per hour and hit the province of Zamora on Sunday morning. Meteorologists expect the storm to weaken soon.
#LesliePT #figueiradafoz 🇵🇹— ♕ STELLA ♕ (@mariastella570) October 14, 2018
C'est c'est un affreux cauchemar. pic.twitter.com/FWCa0toWsR
All comments
Show new comments (0)