Twitter Goes Wild as Storm Callum Sweeps Across UK, Ireland (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Dozens of flights have been cancelled and a number of schools are expected to close as Storm Callum has been raging across the UK and the Republic of Ireland, leaving thousands without power.

Storm Callum has brought heavy torrential rains and gusts of up to 130 km/h, with the Met Office issuing severe warnings for northern England, Scotland and the west of Ireland.

National forecasters from Met Eireann have also issued a status orange warning for the Republic of Ireland, which took the biggest battering last night. The weather alert will be in effect until Friday between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

According to the meteorologists, there’s also a risk of flooding due to the possibility that areas of high ground could see up to 10cm of rain in just 12 hours.

More than 1,000 homes and businesses across Northern Ireland have been left without electricity, while dozens of flight have been canceled at Belfast City and Dublin Airports.

The storm has sent social media into frenzy, with some Irish users saying it was irresponsible of Met Eireann to refuse to update to a red alert status instead of orange:

#StormCallum @MetEireann say there's a risk to life with the storm&the national coordination group meet up over the storm. Yet they refuse to call a status red weather alert when they should. It's very irresponsible of them especially as 113km/h wind recordered south west coast. — LOC (RosNaRun) (@thebigloc) 11 октября 2018 г.

…while another user longed for the red warning to stay at home all day instead of work or school:

Why not just give us the red warning instead of an orange one so lazy ppl like me can stay in bed and watch Netflix all day instead of work 😩 #StormCallum — Tommy (@MuFc_Tommy8) 11 октября 2018 г.

Please update to a red warning #StormCallum I have a biology test tomorrow and I’m fucked so it’d be much appreciated xo — — 🇮🇪 ɐɥƃᴉǝl (@offwhitebutera) 11 октября 2018 г.

A fellow netizen couldn’t help but drag politics into weather matters, having appealed to one of the most pressing issues – Brexit:

Many shared their feelings about the raging storm…

if you look outside right now you will witness the great irish trampoline migration of 2018 #StormCallum — charly ryan (@zombiestepdad) 11 октября 2018 г.

Nothing like running around the garden in your pyjamas trying to catch an escaped horse and donkey to wake you up of a Friday morning #StormCallum — Sile Ni Dhubhghaill (@silenidsocdems) 12 октября 2018 г.

#StormCallum could at least bring me out to dinner before getting me wet and wild — Max (@relaxthecax) 12 октября 2018 г.

…with some enhancing their messages with apt gifs:

Certainly an interesting drive in to work this morning #StormCallum



A lot of tree debris down across the region, and high winds and rain making driving difficult in places. Please follow @NWPolice for further updates pic.twitter.com/ogHZCctvPp — T/Supt Mark Armstrong (@NWPMArmstrong) 12 октября 2018 г.

One Twitterian suggested that the map, showing the area hit by the storm, was quite Van Gogh-esque:

Who let Van Gogh's ghost be in charge of the weather? #StormCallum pic.twitter.com/VdJvFmh8I4 — Martin (@meertoh) 12 октября 2018 г.

Some shared pictures and videos, showing the aftermath of the storm:

Don’t forget. If your trampoline ends up in the neighbours garden during tonight’s storm — it’s finders keepers, losers weepers. #TieItDown #StormCallum pic.twitter.com/gSOd4dqDst — Barra Best (@barrabest) 11 октября 2018 г.

High tide in Salthill this morning. Seapoint Promenade and Toft Carpark flooding as expected#StormCallum pic.twitter.com/PipW2wZomH — Enda Cunningham (@endacunningham) 12 октября 2018 г.