Twitter Goes Wild as Storm Callum Sweeps Across UK, Ireland (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

Storm Callum has brought heavy torrential rains and gusts of up to 130 km/h, with the Met Office issuing severe warnings for northern England, Scotland and the west of Ireland.
According to the meteorologists, there’s also a risk of flooding due to the possibility that areas of high ground could see up to 10cm of rain in just 12 hours.
More than 1,000 homes and businesses across Northern Ireland have been left without electricity, while dozens of flight have been canceled at Belfast City and Dublin Airports.
The storm has sent social media into frenzy, with some Irish users saying it was irresponsible of Met Eireann to refuse to update to a red alert status instead of orange:
#StormCallum @MetEireann say there's a risk to life with the storm&the national coordination group meet up over the storm. Yet they refuse to call a status red weather alert when they should. It's very irresponsible of them especially as 113km/h wind recordered south west coast.— LOC (RosNaRun) (@thebigloc) 11 октября 2018 г.
…while another user longed for the red warning to stay at home all day instead of work or school:
Why not just give us the red warning instead of an orange one so lazy ppl like me can stay in bed and watch Netflix all day instead of work 😩 #StormCallum— Tommy (@MuFc_Tommy8) 11 октября 2018 г.
Please update to a red warning #StormCallum I have a biology test tomorrow and I’m fucked so it’d be much appreciated xo— — 🇮🇪 ɐɥƃᴉǝl (@offwhitebutera) 11 октября 2018 г.
A fellow netizen couldn’t help but drag politics into weather matters, having appealed to one of the most pressing issues – Brexit:
If #Ireland gets blown into England from #StormCallum, #Brexit will be awkward as hell.— Almost Irish (@Eddie_v3) 11 октября 2018 г.
Many shared their feelings about the raging storm…
if you look outside right now you will witness the great irish trampoline migration of 2018 #StormCallum— charly ryan (@zombiestepdad) 11 октября 2018 г.
Nothing like running around the garden in your pyjamas trying to catch an escaped horse and donkey to wake you up of a Friday morning #StormCallum— Sile Ni Dhubhghaill (@silenidsocdems) 12 октября 2018 г.
#StormCallum could at least bring me out to dinner before getting me wet and wild— Max (@relaxthecax) 12 октября 2018 г.
…with some enhancing their messages with apt gifs:
Bit windy out there the day 💨#StormCallum pic.twitter.com/f7DtJjZbOK— nicky taylor🇬🇧 (@nickyt3232) 12 октября 2018 г.
Certainly an interesting drive in to work this morning #StormCallum— T/Supt Mark Armstrong (@NWPMArmstrong) 12 октября 2018 г.
A lot of tree debris down across the region, and high winds and rain making driving difficult in places. Please follow @NWPolice for further updates pic.twitter.com/ogHZCctvPp
Trying to sleep with the noise of #StormCallum like… pic.twitter.com/GZ5pUpV45K— Lauren Burke (@Laurendeburca) 12 октября 2018 г.
Bracing myself for the walk to work this morning! #StormCallum pic.twitter.com/ySyYwDM9ou— Jessica ✨ (@Jessiejevans) 12 октября 2018 г.
It’s a bit windy here in Staffordshire #StormCallum pic.twitter.com/5eQ0VaMXod— 𝕻𝖍𝖎𝖑 𝕾𝖑𝖊𝖉𝖌𝖊 🐈 🐕 (@Phil_Sledge) 12 октября 2018 г.
One Twitterian suggested that the map, showing the area hit by the storm, was quite Van Gogh-esque:
Who let Van Gogh's ghost be in charge of the weather? #StormCallum pic.twitter.com/VdJvFmh8I4— Martin (@meertoh) 12 октября 2018 г.
Some shared pictures and videos, showing the aftermath of the storm:
Don’t forget. If your trampoline ends up in the neighbours garden during tonight’s storm — it’s finders keepers, losers weepers. #TieItDown #StormCallum pic.twitter.com/gSOd4dqDst— Barra Best (@barrabest) 11 октября 2018 г.
High tide in Salthill this morning. Seapoint Promenade and Toft Carpark flooding as expected#StormCallum pic.twitter.com/PipW2wZomH— Enda Cunningham (@endacunningham) 12 октября 2018 г.
A very wet and windy start as #StormCallum sweeps across the country (here we go again🤨) #UKWeatherUpdate #FloodWarnings pic.twitter.com/S1eIV8Wb53— (((Dr Zircon))) 🖤 (@Dr_Zircon) 12 октября 2018 г.
The view from my window. It's so stormy the sea is coming over the sea wall. Photos taken through the window so not very clear. I'll wait until it calms down a bit before I go out! #StormCallum #Falmouth pic.twitter.com/9v7qEN3L6O— Carol Martin (@carolmmartin10) 12 октября 2018 г.
