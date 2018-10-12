Register
13:16 GMT +3
12 October 2018
    A man looks out at rough sea from Slea Head during Storm Ali in Coumeenoole

    Twitter Goes Wild as Storm Callum Sweeps Across UK, Ireland (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

    © REUTERS/ Clodagh Kilcoyne
    Europe
    Dozens of flights have been cancelled and a number of schools are expected to close as Storm Callum has been raging across the UK and the Republic of Ireland, leaving thousands without power.

    Storm Callum has brought heavy torrential rains and gusts of up to 130 km/h, with the Met Office issuing severe warnings for northern England, Scotland and the west of Ireland.

    National forecasters from Met Eireann have also issued a status orange warning for the Republic of Ireland, which took the biggest battering last night. The weather alert will be in effect until Friday between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

    According to the meteorologists, there’s also a risk of flooding due to the possibility that areas of high ground could see up to 10cm of rain in just 12 hours.

    More than 1,000 homes and businesses across Northern Ireland have been left without electricity, while dozens of flight have been canceled at Belfast City and Dublin Airports.

    The storm has sent social media into frenzy, with some Irish users saying it was irresponsible of Met Eireann to refuse to update to a red alert status instead of orange:

    …while another user longed for the red warning to stay at home all day instead of work or school:

    A fellow netizen couldn’t help but drag politics into weather matters, having appealed to one of the most pressing issues – Brexit:

    Many shared their feelings about the raging storm…

    …with some enhancing their messages with apt gifs:

    One Twitterian suggested that the map, showing the area hit by the storm, was quite Van Gogh-esque:

    Some shared pictures and videos, showing the aftermath of the storm:

    Tags:
    Flood, weather, alert, warning, wind, rain, storm, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, United Kingdom
    Votre message a été envoyé!
