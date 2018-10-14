Spanish Rescuers Save Dozens of Undocumented Immigrants Off Country's Coast

MADRID (Sputnik) – The Spanish Maritime Safety and Rescue Society (SASEMAR) said on Saturday that it had saved more than 250 migrants who were heading to Spain via the Mediterranean Sea over the past 24 hours.

SASEMAR said that 246 migrants on six boats were rescued in the Alboran Sea, and another 11 migrants on one boat were saved near the port of Cartagena.

According to the International Organization for Migration, Spain currently tops the list of Mediterranean countries by the number of migrant sea arrivals, with over 45,000 migrants arriving in the country since the beginning of the year.

Over 85,000 migrants have arrived in Europe by sea in 2018, and more than 1,750 people are feared dead or missing.

European countries have been experiencing a large-scale migration crisis since 2015 due to the influx of thousands of people fleeing crises in the Middle East and North Africa.

