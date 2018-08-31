WATCH Another Boat Full of Migrants Landing on Spanish Beach

According to the Daily Mail outlet, at least 500 migrants on 18 different boats have landed on the Andalusian coast since last Friday.

People on Fontanilla beach, in the southern Spanish town of Conil de la Frontera witnessed a boat, full of migrants from Africa washing ashore. The footage, captured earlier this week, shows a few dozen young people, who were extremely happy to reach their destination.

Later, local media reported that police had detained all the migrants, including 13 minors, shortly after the events were caught on film.

This latest incident comes on the heels of a similar landing that occurred several days ago and was filmed just seven miles away from Fontanilla. A semi-inflatable boat was carrying around 50 people including at least 19 children in that incident.