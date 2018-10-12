German Secret Service BfV to Decide on Surveillance of AfD by 2019 - Reports

BfV Vice President Thomas Haldenwang has told the internal affairs committee of the Bundestag that the agency was considering such move due to possible anti-constitutional trends within the party, the Spiegel reported.
According to the publication, 13 of the 16 German federal states sent extensive materials to the counterintelligence service regarding "possible anti-constitutional tendencies in AfD," most of the documents contained two-digit or even three-digit number of pages.
In early September, media reported that BfV office in the federal state of Thuringia will launch a systematic check of the activities of the local branch of the AfD party for compliance with the basic law of Germany.
