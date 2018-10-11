Higher IT Systems Sophistication Raises Cyberthreats Risk - Berlin

"According to the [Federal Office for Information Security] BSI estimates, the cyber threat situation remains tense… With the growing sophistication of systems and the increasing connection between all areas of the information society, the potential for attacks and the risks of disruption are growing," the press release read.
READ MORE: Berlin Refuses to Name Sources Claiming GRU's Cyberattacks in Europe
According to Seehofer, the German government is working on an "IT Security Act 2.0" that, among other things, will focus on manufacturers of software and hardware.
In May, then-head of the German domestic intelligence service Hans-Georg Maassen warned of possible cyberattacks on Germany's most important infrastructure facilities.
All comments
Show new comments (0)