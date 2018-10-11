Higher IT Systems Sophistication Raises Cyberthreats Risk - Berlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The increasing complexity of information systems and the growing interconnectedness of the information society lead to higher risks of cyberthreats, the German Ministry of the Interior said Thursday in a press release.

"According to the [Federal Office for Information Security] BSI estimates, the cyber threat situation remains tense… With the growing sophistication of systems and the increasing connection between all areas of the information society, the potential for attacks and the risks of disruption are growing," the press release read.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said the BSI was doing a very important job, but they required further legislative help, new measures similar to the 2015 IT Security Act.

According to Seehofer, the German government is working on an "IT Security Act 2.0" that, among other things, will focus on manufacturers of software and hardware.

In May, then-head of the German domestic intelligence service Hans-Georg Maassen warned of possible cyberattacks on Germany's most important infrastructure facilities.