Berlin Refuses to Name Sources Claiming GRU's Cyberattacks in Europe

"We believe that facts and analytical information likely point to the fact that the military [intelligence service] GRU is the source [of the attacks]. I ask for your understanding given the fact that we are not going to make public the sources that led us to these facts and conclusions," Seehofer said.
On October 4, the United Kingdom claimed that the Russian military's Main Intelligence Directorate was "almost certainly" responsible for a series of cyberattacks targeting political institutions, media outlets, and companies across the world.
The Russian Foreign Ministry refuted the allegations, saying that the claims were a part of yet another act of propaganda and that "anti-Russia spy mania campaign" negatively affected bilateral relations.
Canada and the United States later joined the allegations against GRU, accusing seven Russian military intelligence officials of targeting with cyberattacks the US electoral system, a US nuclear power company, and anti-doping agencies.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Washington "poisoned" the relations between the two countries with those allegations.
