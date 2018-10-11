Belgian Authorities Charge Iranian Diplomat With Plotting Terror

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - The diplomat, accredited to the Iranian Embassy in Vienna, was arrested in Germany on suspicions of preparing a terrorist attack against the opposition National Council of Resistance of Iran.

On Tuesday, the German authorities handed over the suspect to Belgium. Two of the diplomat's alleged accomplices were earlier arrested in Belgium and another detained in France and transferred to the Belgian prosecution.

© Sputnik / Vladimir Fedorenko German Court Approves Extradition of Iranian Diplomat Over Bomb 'Plot'

The Belgian authorities, in turn, have charged an Iranian diplomat with plotting a terrorist attack, the Belgian federal prosecution said on Wednesday in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

"All four are now under arrest. They have been charged with attempting a murder of a terrorist nature and plotting a terrorist act," the prosecution said.

Tehran has protested the diplomat's detention and expressed its readiness to cooperate with all parties involved to discover the truth behind "a sinister false flag ploy."

