Tehran Lodges Protest With France, Germany Over Detention of Iranian Diplomat

"Deputy Foreign Minister [for Political Affairs] Abbas Araghchi lodged a protest with the French ambassador and the charge d'affaires of the German Embassy over the detention of the Iranian diplomat," Qassemi said.
According to Qassemi, the two diplomats were summoned to the Iranian ministry.
Qassemi added that the ministry had also summoned the Belgian ambassador and lodged a protest over Brussels’ request for Germany to extradite the Iranian diplomat to Belgium.
The Iranian diplomat from the embassy in Vienna was arrested in Germany on Saturday on suspicion of complicity in plotting a bomb attack on a rally of an exiled Iranian opposition organization, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), which was held in Villepinte the same day and attended by almost 25,000 people.
Following the reports about the incident with the diplomat, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Tehran was ready to cooperate with all the involved parties on the issue to discover the truth behind what he called "a sinister false flag ploy."
The situation around the Iranian diplomat comes amid Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s official visit to Vienna, where he held talks with Austrian counterpart Alexander Van der Bellen earlier on Wednesday.
