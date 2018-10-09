Blast at Ammunitions Depot in Chernihiv, Ukraine Prompts Mass Evacuation

According to the statement of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, restrictive measures have been introduced across the entire Chernihiv region and along Russian border after the major blast at the military warehouse.

A major explosion hit a military warehouse 176 km (109 miles) east of the Ukrainian capital city of Kiev early on Tuesday morning, Reuters reported, citing Ukrainian Defense Ministry. According to the local media reports, at around 3:30 am local time a detonation occurred in the large ammunitions depot near the villages of Druzhba and Avgustovka.

Ukrainian military has reportedly launched a mass evacuation of the surrounding area and the head of Ukraine's armed forces has gone to the site of the incident.

The scale of the explosion is being specified, while all relevant services and local authorities were promptly notified, according to the ministry. "People are being evacuated. Emergency response headquarters has been deployed," the statement said.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW