Cristiano Ronaldo Rape Accuser's Lawyers Reportedly Probing Three More Claims

The Juventus striker is facing claims from an LA-based model, who says he raped her nine years ago and talked her into a $375,000 non-disclosure agreement. Ronaldo denies the accusations, which have already sparked the concerns of his deep-pocketed sponsors, sportswear company Nike and video games maker Electronic Arts.

Lawyers for Cristiano Ronaldo's rape accuser Kathryn Mayorga are exploring claims from another three women against the 33-year-old football icon, according to The Sun.

One accuser reportedly maintains that she was raped by the forward after a party, echoing earlier reports that Mayorga's lawyers had received a call from a woman with a "similar experience."

It is unclear whether another two alleged victims are accusing the footballer of rape, but a second woman says she was "hurt by Ronaldo" and a third is said to have entered into a hush agreement with the Portugal and Juventus striker in 2009, following in the footsteps of Mayorga.

Leslie Stovall, a lawyer for the 34-year-old LA model, told the tabloid that he was "following up to verify this information."

Last week, LA police reopened a case of an alleged rape brought by Kathryn Mayorga, who said the football ace raped her in a Las Vegas hotel nine years ago and later paid her $375,000 in hush money, which the football ace has vehemently denied.