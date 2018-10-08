Register
    Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo warms up prior to the Serie A soccer match between Udinese and Juventus, at the Dacia Arena stadium in Udine, Italy, Saturday, Oct.6, 2018

    Cristiano Ronaldo Rape Accuser's Lawyers Reportedly Probing Three More Claims

    © AP Photo / Antonio Calanni
    The Juventus striker is facing claims from an LA-based model, who says he raped her nine years ago and talked her into a $375,000 non-disclosure agreement. Ronaldo denies the accusations, which have already sparked the concerns of his deep-pocketed sponsors, sportswear company Nike and video games maker Electronic Arts.

    Lawyers for Cristiano Ronaldo's rape accuser Kathryn Mayorga are exploring claims from another three women against the 33-year-old football icon, according to The Sun.

    One accuser reportedly maintains that she was raped by the forward after a party, echoing earlier reports that Mayorga's lawyers had received a call from a woman with a "similar experience."

    In this file photo dated Saturday, June 30, 2018, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the round of 16 match between Uruguay and Portugal during the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi, Russia. Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving Real Madrid it is announced Tuesday July 10, 2018, to join Italian club Juventus, bringing to an end a hugely successful nine-year spell in Spain
    © AP Photo / Francisco Sec
    Ronaldo Insists Rape Case, On-Field Troubles are a Ruse by Ex-Club Real Madrid

    It is unclear whether another two alleged victims are accusing the footballer of rape, but a second woman says she was "hurt by Ronaldo" and a third is said to have entered into a hush agreement with the Portugal and Juventus striker in 2009, following in the footsteps of Mayorga.

    Leslie Stovall, a lawyer for the 34-year-old LA model, told the tabloid that he was "following up to verify this information."

    Last week, LA police reopened a case of an alleged rape brought by Kathryn Mayorga, who said the football ace raped her in a Las Vegas hotel nine years ago and later paid her $375,000 in hush money, which the football ace has vehemently denied.

    Tags:
    hush agreement, allegations, rape, Kathryn Mayorga, Cristiano Ronaldo, Las Vegas
