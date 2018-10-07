Scottish Independence Wll Happen, It's Inevitable - Sturgeon

On Saturday, tens of thousands of Scottish independence supporters marched through the streets of Edinburgh amid escalating pressure on the Scottish National Party (SNP) as it prepared to set a date for a second referendum.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that it was great to see that polls showed support for an increased pro-independence mood in Scotland, however, he stated that timing was of the essence.

In March 2017, the Scottish parliament backed Sturgeon's proposal to ask for their second referendum on independence. Theresa May, the UK Prime Minister and the leader of the Conservatives, said that the timing for the referendum was not right and the United Kingdom had to focus on Brexit negotiations, which it has to conclude by spring 2019.

The previous referendum on independence was held in Scotland in 2014 and resulted in 55 percent of voters choosing to stay part of the United Kingdom.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW