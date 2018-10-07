Register
11:32 GMT +307 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May makes a speech at the Zero Emission Vehicle Summit at the ICC in Birmingham September 11, 2018

    UK PM May Orders Preparation of Crisis Plans Amid No-Deal Brexit - Reports

    © REUTERS / Aaron Chown/Poo
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Cabinet reportedly identified the eight worst-case scenarios which could arise if Britain leaves the European Union without the deal, panicking over the possible failure of May’s plan.

    Theresa May had ordered officials to increase crisis preparations for a possible No Deal Brexit, as the Cabinet is said to be “in a state of panic” over the failure of the Chequers plan, The Sun reported.

    READ MORE: If Brexit Deal Rejected, May's Resignation, 2nd Referendum Possible – Analyst

    A senior government official told The Sun on the condition of anonymity that the government considering eight possible scenarios which could trigger a Cobra emergency committee. These scenarios include drug storage with a maximum two-week supply of medicine, fuel and energy shortages, the collapse of the pound, plummeting home prices and possible relocation of businesses out of Britain.

    MP Jacob Rees-Mogg, a staunch hard Brexit supporter, called the concerns regarding a possible departure without a deal the rebirth of so-called  “project Fear.”

    “It is the job of government to avoid panic, not create it. After Brexit, we will maintain control of our own imports. There is no need for shortages so we should remain calm and ensure life carries on as normal — not precipitate a crisis,” he told The Sun.

    Meanwhile, Prime Minister May took an extraordinary step and addressed her opponents in the Labour Party, writing a column for The Observer, trying to portray her party as “a party for the whole country” and the only option that could get the best Brexit deal.

    A worker is seen completing final checks on the production line at Nissan car plant in Sunderland, northern England, June 24, 2010.
    © REUTERS / Nigel Roddis
    No-Deal Brexit Risks 'Serious' Consequences for UK Exports - Nissan
    May urged Labour voters to “look at my government afresh” and see “a decent, moderate and patriotic program that is worthy of their support.” She adopted the slogan that Labour has used during previous elections – “For the many, not the few” – to step aside from the stereotypical view on the UK Conservatives as a privileged minority and instead called for communities across the country to unite.

    “The British people are not bound by ideology and there has never been a time when party labels have counted for less. This presents an opportunity Conservatives must seize – to be a party not for the few, not even for the many, but for everyone in our country who works hard and plays by the rules,” she wrote.

    May’s words came a day after sources claimed that there are negotiations between the Prime Minister’s team and lawmakers within the Labour Party to secure the votes necessary for her plan to pass through the parliamentary votes. The concerns arose with the Brexiteeters in the party, including Boris Johnson and Rees-Mogg, saying that they would not vote for May’s Chequers and made her an ultimatum – to adopt a Canada-style free trade strategy or to step down as the party leader – and as the Prime Minister.

    Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission, said on Saturday that the chances for a No Deal Brexit had risen in the last few days, while noting that the matter could be finished within next month. May and the EU leaders are expected to reach a final agreement — or declare the No Deal Brexit after negotiations in Brussels on October 16.

    Related:

    If Brexit Deal Rejected, May's Resignation, 2nd Referendum Possible – Analyst
    UK PM May Plans to Get Dozens of Labour MPs to Back Her Brexit Plan – Reports
    UK Businessman on Brexit: We Are Not Good at Negotiating Like Europeans
    No-Deal Brexit May Lead to Welsh Independence - Welsh National Party Leader
    Hard Brexit Better Than PM May's Chequers Proposal – French Government
    Tags:
    no deal, no-deal Brexit, Brexit 'deal or no deal', Brexit, Brexit, EU, Jean-Claude Juncker, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lords of the Dance: Heads of State Cut Loose on the World Stage
    Lords of the Dance: Heads of State Cut Loose on the World Stage
    #KavaNAW: What Now?
    #KavaNAW: What Now?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse