Ladybird House Invasion: Many Brits Homes Infested (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Following the record high temperature in summer, the number of ladybugs has substantially escalated in the United Kingdom, and since the cold weather has started to set in, the insects are searching for warmer places to hide, the Sun reported.

Thousand of ladybirds have invaded the homes of the UK residents in search for the hibernation place, the British media said.

READ MORE: Disturbing Mosquitos Launch Aerial Assault on Russian City of Taganrog

British citizens have shared photos and videos of ladybugs crawling around their homes.

One Tweeter user posted that she was "invaded".

Some tweets noted that the "invaders" were Harlequin ladybird, or Harmonia axyridis, which is not a native species to the UK.

Hard to capture as this Harlequin ladybird (Harmonia axyridis) was speedy! However this isn’t a native species to @clandonwood or the UK. These Asian ladybirds were originally brought over to Europe as a biological control for pests on crops such as aphids. 🌾 pic.twitter.com/tTp3CRTrRo — Clandon Wood (@ClandonWood) 6 октября 2018 г.

Harlequin ladybirds: Asian beetles swarming into UK homes as they threaten native species https://t.co/dJJiFLyfkt