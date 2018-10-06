Ladybird House Invasion: Many Brits Homes Infested (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Thousand of ladybirds have invaded the homes of the UK residents in search for the hibernation place, the British media said.
READ MORE: Disturbing Mosquitos Launch Aerial Assault on Russian City of Taganrog
British citizens have shared photos and videos of ladybugs crawling around their homes.
Harlequin #ladybirds (Harmonia axyridis) busy taking up residence in our bathroom again… pic.twitter.com/kMmvZ0Gv09
— Jess Neumann (@Jess_n1) 6 октября 2018 г.
Attack of the Ladybirds update: its officially out of hand, I’ve lost control of the room 🐞🐞🐞🐞🐞#Ladybirds pic.twitter.com/UjsbNXleOA— Helen Ablett (@HAblett) 5 октября 2018 г.
One Tweeter user posted that she was "invaded".
Being invaded! 🐞🐞#Ladybirds— Terri (@SweetT_Terri) 5 октября 2018 г.
Some tweets noted that the "invaders" were Harlequin ladybird, or Harmonia axyridis, which is not a native species to the UK.
Hard to capture as this Harlequin ladybird (Harmonia axyridis) was speedy! However this isn’t a native species to @clandonwood or the UK. These Asian ladybirds were originally brought over to Europe as a biological control for pests on crops such as aphids. 🌾 pic.twitter.com/tTp3CRTrRo— Clandon Wood (@ClandonWood) 6 октября 2018 г.
Harlequin ladybirds: Asian beetles swarming into UK homes as they threaten native species https://t.co/dJJiFLyfkt
— F&F News (@GaryChessman) 6 октября 2018 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)