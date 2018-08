Residents of Taganrog are being forced to deal with massive fleets of mosquitos that have invaded the local embankment and are now horrifying not just the locals, but the entire Internet community.

One of the locals displays his hand, that attracted thousands of mosquitos. More insects invade the area by forming several flocks.

However, the horrifying image is not as bad as it looks, as this type of mosquito does not pose any threat to human health.

Chironomids or non-biting midges as this type of mosquitos is often referred to, live up to five days.